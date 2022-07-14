Delhi government inks pact with IIIT Delhi to develop solutions for sustainable mobility in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has inked a memorandum of understanding with IIIT-Delhi for finding solutions to problems of urban mobility in the city and setting up a centre for sustainable mobility.

Transport Commissioner of Delhi Ashish Kundra said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for the purpose with IIIT-Delhi on Tuesday.

The centre for sustainable mobility (CSM) will serve as a gateway to aid startups in mobility sector in line with the Arvind Kejriwal government’s startup policy, Kundra said. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said several breakthrough initiatives of the Kejriwal government earlier like open transit data, integrating bus data with Google maps and One Delhi app were technically supported by IIIT-D. He expressed confidence that the partnership will help Delhi achieve more milestones in smart and reliable transport.

As per the MoU, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) will conduct research and develop technologies for creation of a world-class transport infrastructure in the national capital, said a transport department statement.

As per the agreement, both the organisations will work towards solving problems and building solutions in the field of urban transportation and sustainable development, it said. In April 2021, Delhi government in collaboration with Delhi Knowledge Development Foundation had provided a one-time grant for setting up CSM to address problems related to urban transportation.

The centre will help the Delhi transport department identify problem areas and to define a technology roadmap towards solving problems of urban mobility in the national capital. One of the other mandates of the centre is to also spin-off and promote start-ups in mobility sector on passenger information systems, multi-modal journey planners, automation tools, and ticketing framework, among others.

