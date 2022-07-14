STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi woman kills self after being 'forced to undergo abortion 14 times'

A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against the man who works at a software firm in Noida, a senior police officer said.

Published: 14th July 2022 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old woman allegedly killed self after being "forced to undergo abortion 14 times" by her live-in partner in a span of eight years, police said on Thursday citing a suicide note.

The incident took place on July 5 in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, they said. In the suicide note written in Hindi, the woman alleged that she had been in a live-in relationship with a man who had a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage but refused to marry her and left her with no other option except suicide, police said, adding that she was living sperately from her husband.

A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against the man who works at a software firm in Noida, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, "On July 5, a PCR call was received regarding suicide by a woman at Jaitpur. A police team rushed to the spot where a woman was found hanging in a room. She was immediately shifted to AIIMS where the doctors declared her brought dead. "

"The stool used for hanging and the deceased's mobile phone were seized. After a preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the woman had been living separately from her husband for the past seven-eight years," she said.

Her parents residing in Muzaffarpur in Bihar were informed and the body was handed over to them after post-mortem, the DCP added. One suicide note and viscera were handed over to police by doctors at AIIMS, police said.

"We have registered a case under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 376 (rape) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation was taken up," the DCP said.

The woman's husband who works at a private firm in South Extension was also called for questioning who told the police that he and his wife parted ways around eight years ago, police said. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Abortion
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp