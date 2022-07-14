Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Nikon Z30

Nikon’s new mirrorless camera is aimed squarely at creators, with its compact size and excellent videography. Video quality is formidable (the Z30 sensor is about 14X bigger than the average phone camera sensor). The camera is also customisable for content while the 3inch LCD monitor is highly manoeuvrable. You can also record up to 125 minutes of continuous video. Connectivity and editing options are plenty with an additional utility that lets the Z30 be used as a webcam.

nikon.co.in

Ambrane Stylo max

This power bank has a 50,000mAh capacity and is ideal for travel. It provides multiple charges for your phones and tablets. Built with a tough exterior and nine layers of protection, the Li-Polymer battery supports 20W output as well as QC 3.0. Stylo Max also has two USB and one Type-C port. ambraneindia.com

