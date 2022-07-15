STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped inside a parked car in south Delhi

The incident took place on July 6 inside a parked car in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur and all the three accused, including the rape survivor's male friend, have been arrested.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A class 10 student was allegedly gang-raped in a car in Mahipalpur after being kidnapped from a market in a Vasant Vihar in south Delhi, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on July 6 inside a parked car in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur and all the three accused, including the rape survivor's male friend, have been arrested, they said.

All the accused are in their 20s.

The survivor and the accused had no external injury, the police said.

"The girl was medically examined and a case under relevant sections of Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act and IPC was registered at the Vasant Vihar police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

