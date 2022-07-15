STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court rejects plea seeking NEET to be deferred

The high court said such kinds of petitions should be totally discouraged and added that as the petitioners were students so it was not going harsh on them, otherwise it would have imposed costs.

Published: 15th July 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a petition by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants seeking to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 17, saying it was totally a “misconceived” plea with “no merit.”       

The high court said such kinds of petitions should be totally discouraged and added that as the petitioners were students so it was not going harsh on them, otherwise it would have imposed costs.  “This is totally a misconceived petition. The petitioners are students so the court is not going harsh.

Had it been somebody else, the court would have dismissed the petition with heavy costs,” Justice Sanjeev Narula said. The high court clarified that if such matters are filed in the future, it will not shy away from imposing costs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court NEET UG
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp