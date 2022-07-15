Delhi High Court rejects plea seeking NEET to be deferred

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a petition by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants seeking to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 17, saying it was totally a “misconceived” plea with “no merit.” The high court said such kinds of petitions should be totally discouraged and added that as the petitioners were students so it was not going harsh on them, otherwise it would have imposed costs. “This is totally a misconceived petition. The petitioners are students so the court is not going harsh. Had it been somebody else, the court would have dismissed the petition with heavy costs,” Justice Sanjeev Narula said. The high court clarified that if such matters are filed in the future, it will not shy away from imposing costs.