MCD to hike trade licence fee by 15 per cent every three years; uniform rates for trade  

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday announced an increase in licence fee by 15 per cent for all categories every three years.

Published: 15th July 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday announced an increase in licence fee by 15 per cent for all categories every three years. It also announced implementation of uniform rates for general trade and storage licences. The new rates will be applicable from July 5, 2022, the spokesperson said, and added that the new licensing regime will also incorporate an automatic increase of up to 15% in license fee after every three years.

The MCD spokesperson said that the new rates will apply to new factory licences, renewal of factory licence as well as household unit’s licence. As per the revised rates, Rs 3,968 will be charged for an area of up to 10 sq. m for categories A and B, while Rs 2,645 and Rs 1,323 for group C&D and group E &H, respectively. For area of 10-20 sq.m, rates will be Rs 9,919 (A&B), Rs 6,613 (C&D) and Rs 3,306 (E&H). 

For group A and B, the price for the category of 21-400 sqm is Rs 9,919 plus Rs 166 per sq.m if the space is greater than 20 sq.m, while got Group C and D, it is Rs 6,613 plus Rs 132 per sq.m if the area is greater than 20 sq. m. If the space is greater than 20 sq.m, an additional fee of Rs 3,306 plus Rs 99 per sq.m will apply to Groups E and H.

The Corporation also revised the rates for an area of above 400 sq.m. For Group A & B, it will be Rs 72,996 plus Rs 83 per sq.m, while for Group C&D, it will be Rs 56,773 plus Rs 66 per sq.m, and for Group E and H, Rs 40,926 plus Rs 50 per sq.m will be charged. For showrooms, retail outlets, warehouses, stores attached with cold stores, gas, CNG godowns, storage, petroleum and petroleum product categories under Group A&B, Rs 66,125 or Rs 166 per sq. m (whichever is higher) has been decided. For Group C & D, Rs 52,900 or Rs 132 per sq.m (whichever is higher), and for Group E & H, Rs 39,675 or Rs 99 per sq. m (whichever is higher) will be charged.

INCREARED RATES, COSTLIER TRADE

  • As per the new rules, the license fee will be increased by 15% for all categories every 3 years
  • As per the revised rates, Rs 3,968 will be charged for an area of up to 10 square metre for categories A and B Rs 2,645 and Rs 1,323 for group C & D and group E &H
  • The area of 10-20 square metres rates will be Rs 9,919 (A&B), Rs 6,613 (C&D) and Rs 3,306 (E&H)
