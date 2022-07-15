STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Student from Delhi government school stabs three classmates, injured in AIIMS

In a shocking incident, a student at Delhi government school stabbed his three classmates with a knife during recess on on Thursday.

Published: 15th July 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS (Photo | EPS)

AIIMS (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, a student at Delhi government school stabbed his three classmates with a knife during recess on Thursday. As the information received, Delhi Police arrested the 
accused and filed an FIR under section 307 (Attempt to murder) at Maidan Garhi Police station in South Delhi. 

The Delhi Police identified the assailants as M***, while the attacked students were identified as A*****, A*** and A***. All four students studied in the 12th class in the Gov. Co-Ed. Senior Sec. School, Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines. 

On July 13, Delhi Police received a PCR call at 10:52 am at Police station Maidan Garhi regarding the quarrel amongst the school children. When Police reached the school it was revealed that the assailant M****, aged 20 yrs came to school. During lunchtime, he had arguments with his classmate A*****, aged 19 yrs, which later on turned into a scuffle. 

As per the complainant A****, when he with his friends Ankush and A*** was standing on the school’s ground, their classmate M**** arrived there with whom they already had quarrels in past. A**** further added, “After a few minutes of the verbal fight between us, he put out a knife and stabbed A***** on his chest, when A*** went to escape A****, he stabbed on his thigh multiple times.” 

When A**** went to help his friends, M**** also stabbed him in the back. After listening to the commotion, the school teachers and students rushed to the ground and the M**** was overpowered by other students. 

