41 Lutyens’ roads in Delhi to get facelift ahead of G-20 summit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the forthcoming G-20 summit, the New Delhi Municipal Council will upgrade and beautify 41 roads in Lutyens’ Delhi with modern infrastructure and eco-friendly aesthetics based on Indian heritage, culture and art with an expenditure of Rs 150 crore, authorities said on Friday. Addressing a press conference, NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the theme of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark 75 years of the country’s independence will be inherited in every aspect of road aesthetics.

Modern art and sculpture, street furniture, basic amenities and visitor utilities will be included in the project planned to upgrade the roads for the G-20 summit. Chahal said the project will also include enhancing the greenery along the roads by planting Indian trees and flowers. As many as 41 roads will be upgraded at par with international standards. Sardar Patel Road is the main road to connect the NDMC area with the airport, so the left side of the road will be beautified with green artwork and sculptures, Chahal said.

“A budget of about Rs 150 crore will be provided for upgrading the 41 roads in the NDMC area in view of the forthcoming G-20 summit,” he added. Some of the 41 roads that will get a facelift are Sansad Marg, Raisina Road, KG Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sardar Patel Road, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Firozshah Road, C-Hexagon, roads at Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Shanti Path, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Aurobindo Marg, Africa Avenue Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Shahjahan Road, Lodhi Road, Tilak Marg, Barakhambha Road and Kamal Aataturk Marg.

NEW DELHI: In view of the forthcoming G-20 summit, the New Delhi Municipal Council will upgrade and beautify 41 roads in Lutyens’ Delhi with modern infrastructure and eco-friendly aesthetics based on Indian heritage, culture and art with an expenditure of Rs 150 crore, authorities said on Friday. Addressing a press conference, NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the theme of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark 75 years of the country’s independence will be inherited in every aspect of road aesthetics. Modern art and sculpture, street furniture, basic amenities and visitor utilities will be included in the project planned to upgrade the roads for the G-20 summit. Chahal said the project will also include enhancing the greenery along the roads by planting Indian trees and flowers. As many as 41 roads will be upgraded at par with international standards. Sardar Patel Road is the main road to connect the NDMC area with the airport, so the left side of the road will be beautified with green artwork and sculptures, Chahal said. “A budget of about Rs 150 crore will be provided for upgrading the 41 roads in the NDMC area in view of the forthcoming G-20 summit,” he added. Some of the 41 roads that will get a facelift are Sansad Marg, Raisina Road, KG Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sardar Patel Road, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Firozshah Road, C-Hexagon, roads at Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Shanti Path, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Aurobindo Marg, Africa Avenue Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Shahjahan Road, Lodhi Road, Tilak Marg, Barakhambha Road and Kamal Aataturk Marg.