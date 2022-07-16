STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

41 Lutyens’ roads in Delhi to get facelift ahead of G-20 summit

Modern art and sculpture, street furniture, basic amenities and visitor utilities will be included in the project planned to upgrade the roads for the G-20 summit.

Published: 16th July 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays water on a road under heavy smog conditions in New Delhi

Representational image of Delhi roads (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the forthcoming G-20 summit, the New Delhi Municipal Council will upgrade and beautify 41 roads in Lutyens’ Delhi with modern infrastructure and eco-friendly aesthetics based on Indian heritage, culture and art with an expenditure of Rs 150 crore, authorities said on Friday. Addressing a press conference, NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the theme of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark 75 years of the country’s independence will be inherited in every aspect of road aesthetics.

Modern art and sculpture, street furniture, basic amenities and visitor utilities will be included in the project planned to upgrade the roads for the G-20 summit. Chahal said the project will also include enhancing the greenery along the roads by planting Indian trees and flowers. As many as 41 roads will be upgraded at par with international standards. Sardar Patel Road is the main road to connect the NDMC area with the airport, so the left side of the road will be beautified with green artwork and sculptures, Chahal said. 

“A budget of about Rs 150 crore will be provided for upgrading the 41 roads in the NDMC area in view of the forthcoming G-20 summit,” he added. Some of the 41 roads that will get a facelift are Sansad Marg, Raisina Road, KG Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sardar Patel Road, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Firozshah Road, C-Hexagon, roads at Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Shanti Path, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Aurobindo Marg, Africa Avenue Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Shahjahan Road, Lodhi Road, Tilak Marg, Barakhambha Road and Kamal Aataturk Marg.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Delhi Municipal Council Lutyen Road Indian heritage Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp