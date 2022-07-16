'Couple fight', 'wild love': Video of scuffle between man, woman in Delhi Metro goes viral

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A video purportedly showing a scuffle between a young woman and a man over a trivial issue inside a Delhi Metro train has gone viral on social media.

In the video, which has drawn both mirth and criticism from the Twitterati, the woman can be seen arguing over a t-shirt, which she was carrying in her hand.

She is also seen hitting the man.

The man also hit her back, before they got off the train at a station together.

While some Twitter users jocularly called it a "couple fight" and "wild love", others sought action against people resorting to such behaviour.

"Social media me chamkne ka naya khela hai. Delhi metro management se aanurodh karunga aise Lafange yuvak yuvtiya ke upar legal action le (sic)," user @jhamintu3Mintu said in a tweet, urging the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take action against the duo.

While it is not clear as to when the video was shot, Delhi Metro sources said: "Passengers should behave responsibly whenever they use public transport. Behaviour which in any manner would cause inconvenience or discomfort to fellow passengers should be avoided."

