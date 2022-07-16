STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exams fairly easy, most questions from NCERT syllabus

Eighteen-year-old Navya Sharma said that the exam was quite easy and most of the questions were from the NCERT syllabus, albeit general awareness.

Students come out after appearing for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Smiling faces, warm hugs, and food and beverages served. This was how parents greeted their kids on their way out of centres appearing for the CUET exam – that will decide their future career. As per the UGC, the exam is scheduled between July 15 and 20 in 500 cities across the country and ten outside India.

Eighteen-year-old Navya Sharma said that the exam was quite easy and most of the questions were from the NCERT syllabus, albeit general awareness. She explained that there were questions related to grammar, passage reading, synonyms, and idioms. While In the general awareness section, there were questions related to relationships and directions.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CUET 2022 entrance exam in two shifts, morning (9:00 am to 12:15 pm) and afternoon (3:00 pm to 6:45 pm). As per the University Grants Commission (UGC), nearly 14,90,000 candidates have registered for CUET UG 2022, of which 8,10,000 have been allotted Phase I and 6,80,000 have taken Phase II.

The visually-impaired candidates, Tushar Jindal and Vishal Saini, who came from Baraut, in Uttar Pradesh said that they were well-facilitated at the examination centre. “We are very sure that we will secure the seat in our desired course and college,” said Vishal Saini.

Unlike them, Shreya Chaturvedi, who is wheelchair-bound, complained that she kept trying to reach out to NTA to provide her with a scribe. After a consistent attempt to contact the NTA, she had to appear in the exam with her own scribe.

There were many students who had multiple exams to appear for on Friday, as they had applied for various subject courses. Ansh Verma, who reached the DU Sports Complex centre from his Delhi cantonment home, said he has exams in both the morning and evening shift; hence writing both the exams one after the other on the same day was too exhausting. 

