Metal parodies of folk metal band 'Bloodywood'

Armed with a new album, Bloodywood heads on a pan-India tour

Published: 16th July 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

The members of Bloodywood

The members of Bloodywood

By Anagha M
Express News Service

The last time we spoke to folk metal band, Bloodywood, in 2019, they were heading on a ‘Raj Against The Machine Europe’ tour—a cheeky pun on famous band Rage Against the Machine. Last year, the band grabbed headlines when Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello tweeted about them.

The band initially began making metal parodies of pop songs such as Shape of You, Despacito, and even Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun. However, they have garnered a huge fanbase with their original music—a blend of metal, folk, and rock elements.

The Delhi-based outfit just released their debut album, Rakshak, which touches on political themes such as the separation of religious sentiments from the state. As the band gets ready for their multi-city ‘Nine Inch Naans’ tour, vocalist Raoul Kerr, tells us what we can expect...

How did the shout-out from Tom Morello feel?
On one hand, it feels unbelievable and like a dream come true. On the other hand, it feels believable because we have worked really hard for everything we have achieved. The shout-out from Tom was a big moment for us since we grew up listening to Rage Against the Machine.

Tell us about the tour. 
‘Nine Inch Naans’ tour (a pun on rock band Nine Inch Nails). We are going to be playing in Mumbai and Hyderabad for the first time ever; Delhi and Bengaluru. Both cities were amazing the last time we performed there. After that we head out to Japan, Europe, the UK, and the US.

What themes does Rakshak cover?
On a personal level, it was created to tap into the listener’s inner guardian and join them in their battle against their demons. It was also created with the global community in mind, as a rallying cry to unite every like-minded person in the fight for a better world, to band together and protect each other. 

What was the inspiration?
Every act of kindness that we have seen or experienced across our lifetimes inspires us. That as well as the fact that humanity has always had the power to build a better world.

