Traders seek rollback of hike in health trade licence fee by Muncipal Corporation of Delhi

The “mahapanchayat” was held to deliberate on the MCD’s decision to rationalise licence and registration fees for running various establishments such as banquet halls and eateries in the city.

Published: 16th July 2022 08:40 AM

For representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Representatives of various market associations participated in a “mahapanchayat” called by a traders’ body here on Friday and opposed the recent hike in the health trade license fees by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. 

During the ‘mahapanchayat’ called by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), the representatives said they will meet the Lieutenant Governor and demand a roll back of the hike, a statement from the traders’ body said. The “mahapanchayat” was held to deliberate on the MCD’s decision to rationalise licence and registration fees for running various establishments such as banquet halls and eateries in the city.

A delegation of traders from different markets of north Delhi also met the city municipal corporation’s Special Officer Ashwani Kumar and demanded roll back of the hike in health trade licence fees and registration charges. In its statement, the CTI said nearly 200 traders from different markets, including Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Laxmi Nagar and Kamla Nagar,  participated in the gathering.

Brijesh Goyal, Chairman CTI, said traders in the ‘mahapanchayat’ strongly opposed the increased trade license fee by MCD and demanded the withdrawal of hike in all types of trade license fees by the civic body. “Increasing fees by 50 to 500 per cent is not right. Everyone is shocked. This increase in licence fees has to be reversed,” the statement quoting Goyal said.

 ‘Unfair hike’
Mahapanchayat License fee Chamber of Trade and Industry
