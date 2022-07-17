Drawn to nature: Delhiites new connect amid pandemic

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

If there is one thing that COVID-19 has taught most of us, it is to connect with the present moment, especially through nature. While a number of people started focusing on outdoor Yoga, nature travel, and other such activities post the pandemic, there are scores of people in Delhi-NCR who have taken the creative route and tried their hand at nature journalling.

A trained designer, Aditi Prakash, an Aya Nagar resident, shares how—prior to the pandemic—she never got the opportunity to practise nature journalling due to hectic work schedules. However, once she started gardening amid the pandemic, she decided to document the fruits and vegetables she grows. “Nature journalling is relatively new for me. From the past four to five years, I have made it a point to spend more time in nature. Currently, I am doing a 100-day challenge, and I am consciously making nature journalling a part of my daily routine,” she says.

Chronicling nature

Gurugram-based wildlife artist Richa Kedia mentions that the concept of nature journalling—though at a nascent stage—is picking up in Delhi-NCR. Giving us an insight into what it entails, Kedia, who has been conducting workshops on nature journalling for both children and adults, shares, “Nature journalling, like art, can mean different things for different people. Ideally, it can just be about recording what you see around you. But, if there is a scientific aspect to it, if you are asking basic questions, or noting down certain aspects [of flora and fauna], then it becomes important as a scientific entry.”

Over time, the city’s concrete jungle has cast a shadow on its green soul. In fact, there are several species of flora and fauna that are disappearing due to this. For instance, talking about the sparrows that were once common, Kenneth D Khalkho from Gurugram—he has been nature journalling from 2018—shares, “I grew up in a small place called Jamalpur in Bihar. Back then, sparrows would go from one corner of the house to the other, and make small nests. I remember seeing sparrows when I was in Kasauli, Himachal, and those childhood memories came back. That is when I wrote about them and how they have almost disappeared.”

(1 & 5) Nature journalling workshops by Richa Kedia. Nature journalling images of (2) Aditi Prakash; (3) Disha Chauhan; (4) Kedia’s journal.

Disha Chauhan, who lives in South Delhi, mentions that apart from imparting a nostalgic feeling that “I am in a place where I belong” being outdoors and journalling can also help in documenting flora and fauna for the coming generations. Chauhan, who started nature journalling a few years ago after completing a natural history illustration course from Australia, says, “I teach in schools and colleges, and I understand that children like nature but they don’t know much about it. We knew what kind of trees there were in our neighbourhoods, but if you ask them, they will have to check apps to find out more. So, this kind of documentation helps them understand nature better.”

A mediatative process

Being outdoors in the lap of nature can, in itself, be a therapeutic experience. “Nature journalling gives you the chance to spend more time with nature. I am not sure if someone has taken it solely for its therapeutic benefits, but once you start doing it regularly, your stress levels decrease,” mentions Kedia. Of course, like any other practice, nature journaling, too, can be beneficial in different ways. “Being present in nature, a tool for documenting, a meditative practice—it can be different things, and keeps changing. But the one thing is that it is a constant in my life,” concludes Prakash.

Get started

Richa Kedia gives basic tips for people who want to start nature journalling:

Follow artist and naturalist John Muir Laws—he has a basic nature journalling book. He also has videos online that give a brief idea on what to observe, what questions to ask, etc.

Pick up any diary or something that is convenient to carry around; not something expensive. If you are using water colours, the paper has to be thick enough.

Start journalling at a place that is most comfortable for you: garden, backyard, park near you. Go there and observe–trees, plants, when does it flower, patterns on leaves, etc.

Take leaves of different shapes and sizes. You can draw the outline and note down the observation of the leaves—the colour, how many veins, peculiarities, and just mark observations.

In the beginning, try to be as frequent as possible. Ideally target to do it everyday or on alternate days. If not, try for the weekend. But make it a point to journal at least once a week.

