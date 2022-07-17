Effective ways to keep hair woes at bay

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

You step in the shower and rinse your hair. You look at the floor and you see several stands around you. This may not be an uncommon situation for those who suffer the problem of hair fall. The loss of hair can make one feel embarrassed about the fallen strands on the clothes. Most people never get to know the root cause of falling hair and start reacting only when it is too late. Hair fall has many causes such as dandruff, prolonged illness, inadequate diet, stress, or even hereditary factors. Moreover, at this time of the year–when we witness a change in weather—it becomes important to take care of our hair and what better way to do it than naturally. Read on to know how you can stop the same at the earliest.

Massage the hair with a combination of pure almond oil and castor oil, twice a week.

After massaging the hair, make the following hair pack: 2tsp each of amla, reetha (soapberry) and shikakai (Senegalia rugata), fenugreek, triphala [a herbal remedy made with three dried fruits] and brahmi powder. Mix with two eggs and apply all over the hair. Leave on for 30 to 40 minutes. This should ideally be done after oiling hair and twice a week. You will see the results within two weeks.

Diet plays an important role in achieving good skin and hair. Although most people know about a well-balanced diet, very few follow it. Eat lots of raw vegetables, fruits as well as dairy products.

The use of henna—a natural dye—thickens and conditions the hair. It is safer to use henna over any chemical dye.

Exercise will also help with hair growth as an increase in blood circulation helps take out the toxins in the body through perspiration. Workout at least three times a week and feel the difference in your hair.

Taking multivitamins is also essential. I would recommend one to take chyawanprash—an Ayurvedic health supplement—especially in Winters as it has high contents of Vitamin C. But during the Monsoon this may be too heavy, so take lime water instead. One must also increase their iron intake by consuming green leafy vegetables such as spinach, red meat, and seafood.

Dandruff is also dangerous and leads to hair loss. Control it at its earliest. Never use other people’s combs and brushes and disinfect your hair tools with a disinfestant regularly. Shampoo your hair with warm water once a week to avoid fungus and other infections.

If you suffer from dandruff, massage your hair with warm coconut oil and apply the juice of two lemons. Steam your hair and leave the oil for about two hours, then wash. This should be done two to three times a week.

Stress is also a major reason that leads to severe hair loss. Take up a hobby, listen to music, or read.

Chemical dyes are a total disaster for the hair, avoid them.

Drink at least 10 to 12 glasses of water daily and avoid high sugar food, fried food, and food with too much spice.

Never brush wet hair. Wait until the hair has naturally dried a little and then comb out with a wide-toothed comb. Avoid the excessive use of heated rollers, straighteners, and hair dryers.

If you have recently suffered from an illness, have had a surgery, or a baby, you will experience hair loss and it is up to your doctor who can put you onto the right sort of diet and vitamins that your body requires.

suparna trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

@suparnatrikha

