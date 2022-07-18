CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Delhiites to get booster doses soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged citizens to get the booster shots at the soonest; saying only around 10 per cent of the eligible population have done so far in the national capital.

About 3.5 crore Covid-19 doses have been administered so far in Delhi, of which 1.81 crore are first doses while1.53 crore are second. Only 18.5 lakh booster shots have been given so far.

“This means only about 10% of the eligible lot in the capital have got the precaution dose I also appealed to the parents of children in the age group 12-17 years to get them administered second dose of the vaccine,” said the chief minister.

He also said that if the school authorities request the district administration, then we will organise camps for the children to get the second dose administered in the schools as well. Noting that a very small share of the total population has taken the precaution dose, he stressed that it is also available free of cost just like the other two doses.

“Covid-19 is still here and hence we need to put up a fight against it. People are not required to pay any money; they just have to spare some time to get vaccinated. People who have taken the second vaccine more than six months ago, can get this precaution dose,” he added.

The government recently allowed moholla clinics to administer vaccine doses to expand the drive. “People can avail booster shots at their nearest mohalla clinics or they can go to any government vaccination centre. Those who are yet to take the second dose, they are requested to take it immediately. I am specifically appealing to the senior citizens as they are prone to fatality because of comorbidity,” added the chief minister.

