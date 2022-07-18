Indian Oil Corporation subsidiary Lanka IOC slashes fuel prices in Sri Lanka

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lanka IOC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation, has slashed the price of fuel across Sri Lanka. It will come into effect from tonight. “The price of a litre of petrol (Octane 92) has been slashed by Rs 20 and petrol (Octane 95) by Rs 10 a litre. Auto diesel has been reduced by Rs 20 per litre and super diesel by Rs 10 a litre,’’ according to Lanka IOC.

The cost of fuel is still high in Sri Lanka. Petrol Octane 92 costs Rs 450 per litre, Petrol Octane 95 is Rs 540 per litre, auto diesel Rs 400 per litre and super diesel Rs 510 per litre. Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has fixed election date for the new president on July 20.

