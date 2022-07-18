Home Cities Delhi

Indian Oil Corporation subsidiary Lanka IOC slashes fuel prices in Sri Lanka

Lanka IOC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation, has slashed the price of fuel across Sri Lanka. It will come into effect from tonight.

Published: 18th July 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Fuel price

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath,EPS)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lanka IOC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation, has slashed the price of fuel across Sri Lanka. It will come into effect from tonight. “The price of a litre of petrol (Octane 92) has been slashed by Rs 20 and petrol (Octane 95) by Rs 10 a litre. Auto diesel has been reduced by Rs 20 per litre and super diesel by Rs 10 a litre,’’ according to Lanka IOC.

The cost of fuel is still high in Sri Lanka. Petrol Octane 92 costs Rs 450 per litre, Petrol Octane 95 is Rs 540 per litre, auto diesel Rs 400 per litre and super diesel Rs 510 per litre. Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has fixed election date for the new president on July 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka IOC Lanka IOC Fuel Fuel price
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp