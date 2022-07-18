Light drizzle expected for next week in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital got a break from the heat and humidity after receiving 30 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours. The relief will be short-lived, as the state weather department has forecast only overcast skies and drizzle only in some parts of the national capital over the whole of next week.

On Sunday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, received 30mm rain over the past 24 hours (till 8.30 am on Sunday). It received very light rain during the day with just 1.2 mm rain recorded till 5.30 pm. Palam received 1.8 mm rain, Lodhi Road received 1.3 mm, Ridge received 0.2 mm, Aya Nagar 2.2 mm, Gurgaon 5 mm, Jafarpur 1 mm and SPS Mayur Vihar station 3.5 mm.

“After widespread rain on Saturday, light showers occurred in Delhi-NCR. After monsoon hit the city on June 30, there has been no widespread spell apart from the one which occurred on Saturday. Patchy rain may occur in some parts of Delhi over the week, but no major activity is expected, as there’s no such strong system at present to induce rain in the northern plains,” said a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

The showers also brought the mercury down. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 35 degrees C while the minimum settled at 24.3 degrees C, three notches below the season’s average.

