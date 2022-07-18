Home Cities Delhi

Light drizzle expected for next week in capital

The relief will be short-lived, as the state weather department has forecast only overcast skies and drizzle only in some parts of the national capital over the whole of next week. 

Published: 18th July 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Pedestrians use umbrellas to cover themselves during monsoon rain. (Photo | PTI)

Pedestrians use umbrellas to cover themselves during monsoon rain. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital got a break from the heat and humidity after receiving 30 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours. The relief will be short-lived, as the state weather department has forecast only overcast skies and drizzle only in some parts of the national capital over the whole of next week. 

On Sunday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, received 30mm rain over the past 24 hours (till 8.30 am on Sunday). It received very light rain during the day with just 1.2 mm rain recorded till 5.30 pm. Palam received 1.8 mm rain, Lodhi Road received 1.3 mm, Ridge received 0.2 mm, Aya Nagar 2.2 mm, Gurgaon 5 mm, Jafarpur 1 mm and SPS Mayur Vihar station 3.5 mm. 

“After widespread rain on Saturday, light showers occurred in Delhi-NCR. After monsoon hit the city on June 30, there has been no widespread spell apart from the one which occurred on Saturday. Patchy rain may occur in some parts of Delhi over the week, but no major activity is expected, as there’s no such strong system at present to induce rain in the northern plains,” said a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official. 

The showers also brought the mercury down. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 35 degrees C while the minimum settled at 24.3 degrees C, three notches below the season’s average. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rain Rainfall Monsoon
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp