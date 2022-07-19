Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court summons four former IAF officers in AgustaWestland scam

It was alleged that chopper specifications were altered from the original deal to benefit AgustaWestland. Reports later pegged that the overall deal was worth Rs 3,600 crore.

AgustaWestland helicopter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday has summoned four ex-Indian Air Force officers in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam. Being probed by the CBI, the scam follows the procurement of 12 AW101 dual-use helicopters (VVIP) choppers by the Ministry of Defence from AgustaWestland.

The court has asked the IAF officers to appear before it on July 30. The probe agency informed the court that the required sanctions have been taken. In February 2010, the then UPA government had signed a deal to procure 12 AgustaWestland choppers worth 556.262 million euros. These choppers were being procured to ferry VVIPs and other important dignitaries.

It was alleged that chopper specifications were altered from the original deal to benefit AgustaWestland. Reports later pegged that the overall deal was worth Rs 3,600 crore. The matter took a political turn when the names of a number of Congress leaders were dragged into the controversy. 

