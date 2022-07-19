I am not a criminal, says  Kejriwal over Singapore trip clearance delay

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the Centre to “keep political differences aside when it comes to national interest” and clear his trip to the island nation.

“I am not a criminal. I am an elected MLA and an independent citizen of this country,” said Kejriwal after casting his vote in the presidential election at the Legislative Assembly during the day.

According to Delhi government sources, the file seeking permission for Kejriwal’s travel to Singapore to attend the summit was sent to Delhi L-G V K Saxena on June 7. However, it is yet to be cleared. The summit is scheduled for August 3 and 4.

“I don’t understand why I am being stopped from attending the World Cities Summit. Prominent world leaders from across the world will be participating in the conference and the Singapore government has invited me, to talk about strides made in the education and health sectors,” the chief minister said.

Countries across the world appreciate the Delhi model of education, health and free electricity, Kejriwal said. “The Delhi model of education and health is being discussed around the world. Former US President Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump learned about the education system through such a conference and later visited a government school. Similarly, a former Norway PM and UN secretary general wanted to visit mohalla clinics,” Kejriwal said.

“There is no legal issue. No court has issued any order and restricted me from travelling. When a common man travels abroad, why not me?” he asked. Government sources had also said that the chief minister requires administrative approval from the L-G to attend any event outside the country. After he accords the approval, the file is moved to the Ministry of External Affairs for further clearance.

In his letter to the PM, Kejriwal highlighted the time when Modi was denied a visa by the US to attend a similar summit as the chief minister of Gujarat and said the whole country had supported him back then.

NEW DELHI: A day after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the Centre to “keep political differences aside when it comes to national interest” and clear his trip to the island nation. “I am not a criminal. I am an elected MLA and an independent citizen of this country,” said Kejriwal after casting his vote in the presidential election at the Legislative Assembly during the day. According to Delhi government sources, the file seeking permission for Kejriwal’s travel to Singapore to attend the summit was sent to Delhi L-G V K Saxena on June 7. However, it is yet to be cleared. The summit is scheduled for August 3 and 4. “I don’t understand why I am being stopped from attending the World Cities Summit. Prominent world leaders from across the world will be participating in the conference and the Singapore government has invited me, to talk about strides made in the education and health sectors,” the chief minister said. Countries across the world appreciate the Delhi model of education, health and free electricity, Kejriwal said. “The Delhi model of education and health is being discussed around the world. Former US President Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump learned about the education system through such a conference and later visited a government school. Similarly, a former Norway PM and UN secretary general wanted to visit mohalla clinics,” Kejriwal said. “There is no legal issue. No court has issued any order and restricted me from travelling. When a common man travels abroad, why not me?” he asked. Government sources had also said that the chief minister requires administrative approval from the L-G to attend any event outside the country. After he accords the approval, the file is moved to the Ministry of External Affairs for further clearance. In his letter to the PM, Kejriwal highlighted the time when Modi was denied a visa by the US to attend a similar summit as the chief minister of Gujarat and said the whole country had supported him back then.