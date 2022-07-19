Life in colour: The Summer House unveils ‘Jaipur Ahoy’

Romal Laisram By

Express News Service

Sartorial label, The Summer House, was among the first to bring the concept of sustainable fashion to our attention, back in 2015. Over the years, they have continued to remain focused on slow living through interesting yet dreamy capsule collections, crafted from eco-friendly fabrics. Co-founders Shivangini Padhiyar and Rekha Datla unveiled their latest collection, ‘Jaipur Ahoy!’, a departure from their previous work. Shivangini tells us more about what to expect:

What is the story behind your last collection?

Our last collection was called ‘Shwet’. We wanted to design white dresses for things more interesting than getting married. The dresses were laid-back but not casual—a collection of everyday styles.

Tell us about your new collection.

‘Jaipur Ahoy!’ is inspired by the city of Jaipur, its architecture, vibrancy, and colours. We have used a lot of bold colours. We have also used block printing, which we have not in a while.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

Yes. The jharoka print—it is inspired by the architecture of the Hawa Mahal.

Take us through the colour palette.

The colour palette is bolder than our usual pick. We have used bright red, mithai pink, mineral blue, sage green, smoke green, soft black, etc.



What silhouettes can we look forward to?

We have chosen boxy, free-flowing shapes that are versatile enough to be styled in many ways. We have a couple of jackets for layering, comfortable shirt dresses, smart trousers, and anti-fit shirts and tops.Rs 4,000 upwards. Available online

