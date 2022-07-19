Home Cities Delhi

Life in colour: The Summer House unveils ‘Jaipur Ahoy’

The Summer House unveils ‘Jaipur Ahoy!’, the brand’s latest collection inspired by the Pink City.

Published: 19th July 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ensembles from the collection.

Ensembles from the collection.

By Romal Laisram
Express News Service

Sartorial label, The Summer House, was among the first to bring the concept of sustainable fashion to our attention, back in 2015. Over the years, they have continued to remain focused on slow living through interesting yet dreamy capsule collections, crafted from eco-friendly fabrics. Co-founders Shivangini Padhiyar and Rekha Datla unveiled their latest collection, ‘Jaipur Ahoy!’, a departure from their previous work. Shivangini tells us more about what to expect:

What is the story behind your last collection? 
Our last collection was called ‘Shwet’. We wanted to design white dresses for things more interesting than getting married. The dresses were laid-back but not casual—a collection of everyday styles. 

Tell us about your new collection.
‘Jaipur Ahoy!’ is inspired by the city of Jaipur, its architecture, vibrancy, and colours. We have used a lot of bold colours. We have also used block printing, which we have not in a while. 

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Yes. The jharoka print—it is inspired by the architecture of the Hawa Mahal.

Take us through the colour palette.
The colour palette is bolder than our usual pick. We have used bright red, mithai pink, mineral blue, sage green, smoke green, soft black, etc.
 
What silhouettes can we look forward to? 
We have chosen boxy, free-flowing shapes that are versatile enough to be styled in many ways. We have a couple of jackets for layering, comfortable shirt dresses, smart trousers, and anti-fit shirts and tops.Rs 4,000 upwards. Available online 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Summer House Jaipur Ahoy Fashion Jaipur
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp