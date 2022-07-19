Regular breaches: Delhi HC rejects plea to halt SpiceJet operations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a PIL which had sought to halt the operation of SpiceJet airline for flying its aircraft in breach of professional and safety obligations. The petitioner contended that there have been “regular breaches” in service and there are even cases registered against the SpiceJet promoter.

The court cannot stay the operation of an airline on the basis of a PIL said a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said while dealing with the petition by lawyer Rahul Bhardwaj. The bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, stated that the law provided a “robust mechanism” for the aviation industry and recorded the DGCA’s stand that it has already initiated action and issued show cause notices in relation to incidents mentioned in the case.

The petitioner alleged, there have been instances concerning the “landing” of SpiceJet aircraft, its aircraft taking off without passengers’ baggage and employees not being paid. The plea stated that the right to life includes the right to safe environment for passengers.

The court said the “DGCA is very much working” and there is no reason to grant the relief sought by the petitioner. “The court cannot stop a particular airline to operate in the country based on averments in a PIL and press clippings,” it said. The court noted that the Aircraft Act provides for safety conditions of an aircraft and the DGCA is the competent authority to look into such incidents.

