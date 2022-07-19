Sikkim cop kills 3 colleagues in Delhi for ‘offensive comment’ against wife

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Sikkim policeman posted at the Haiderpur water treatment plant in Rohini in North West district of Delhi shot dead three of his colleagues on Monday, alleging that they made offensive comments about his wife. All four Indian Reserve Battalion personnel were deployed at the plant.

The accused, identified by police personnel as Lance Naik Prabin Rai (32), went inside their resident quarters and targeted four of his colleagues around 2.30 pm on Monday. He fired around seven-eight rounds using his INSAS rifle.

Two of the three deceased were found lying in a pool of blood inside their room, while the third person was found lying in the bathroom, a senior officer of Delhi Police said. Rai later surrendered at the Samaypur Badli police station. The three deceased have been identified by Delhi Police as Pinto Namgyal Bhutia, Indra Lal Chhetri and Dhanhang Subba. While Bhutia and Chhetri died on the spot, Subba was declared brought dead later at the hospital.

According to sources, Rai was going to shoot another policeman but he managed to escape from a back-window. During initial investigations, Rai told the police that his three colleagues caused him mental harassment by saying “untoward things” about his wife, Special Commissioner of Police (law & order) Dependra Pathak said. He alleged that they were making fun of his marital discord.

Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner Police (Rohini), said the KN Katju Marg police station in Rohini Sector 13 received a call about a firing incident at the Haiderpur water plant. “Upon reaching the spot, the police team found that three persons belonging to Sikkim police had been shot at. Two of them died on the spot while one was critically injured. He was rushed to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” Tayal said.

‘Colleagues poked fun over marital discord’

Rai told police that he joined 10 days back and during this period, his colleagues would pass remarks against his wife. He said that there was marital discord and his colleagues were taking advantage of it. On Monday afternoon, he again called his wife but she apparently didn't pick up. His colleagues started making fun of it and teased him.

