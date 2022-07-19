'UGC imposed another tragedy on us': Students allege apathy over CUET centre confusion

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Student activists on Monday organised a protest in front of the University Grants Commission office regarding an alleged careless conduct of the CUET examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clearly shown its incapability to conduct CUET examinations in its first attempt, claimed the Students Federation of India’s Delhi unit.

On the first two days of the CUET exam, students appearing for the examination had met with last-minute changes in their centres due to which many could not attend the examination. Several students were also misinformed at the centres that their test was rescheduled.

This apart, some students were forced to write upto five exams on the same day.

“The price of the sheer laxity of NTA is to be paid by students across the country who will lose a year of college and continuity of education,” said one of the SFI leaders.

Meanwhile, Aditi Tyagi, a student of Hindu College said, “This batch has already suffered for two years under online school education. Now the UGC has imposed another tragedy onto them.”

Pritish Menon, SFI Delhi state secretary, said, “It is worrisome that if NTA is unable to plan and execute the examination itself, what discrepancies need to be expected with the results of CUET? Either the NTA reorganise all the tests or allow this batch to take admission through the previous procedure. It is clear that the ‘One Nation, One Exam’ policy is a sham.”

The protest aside, SFI Delhi also submitted a memorandum to UGC demanding to relieve the NTA from the responsibility of conducting CUET, subject to their inability to carry out the same.

The students further demanded, “Allow students who were unable to write exams due to last minute changes in exam centres to reappear in the exams; to address the concern of multiple exams in a day by allowing such students to reappear.”

