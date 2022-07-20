Home Cities Delhi

Rain fails to bring relief as humidity levels remain high in capital city

Patchy rain, high humidity levels and soaring mercury has led to a string of punishing hot and humid days in the national capital.

Published: 20th July 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rain in the capital city | Parveen Negi

Rain in the capital city | Parveen Negi

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Patchy rain, high humidity levels and soaring mercury has led to a string of punishing hot and humid days in the national capital. Even as Delhi received light rain on Tuesday afternoon, the humidity levels remained high making for a yet another uncomfortable day with the heat index (real feel) shooting up to around 50 degrees C during the day. The state weather department, however, said relief is in sight with moderate showers expected over the next two days.

On Tuesday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, received 10.2 mm rain between 9 am and 8.30 pm. Aya Nagar weather station received 12.2 mm rain, Palam also received 10.2 mm rain during the same time while most other stations recieved traces.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature was 37.7 degrees C, which is three notches above normal for this time of the year while minimum settled at 29.2 degrees C, which is two notches above season’s average. 

R K Jenamani, senior IMD scientist, said that the discomfort being felt is high as humidity levels and temperature remain high. “There has been no good or widespread spell of rain since early July, which would lead to a drop in mercury and provide a cooling effect. When we see the air temperature, it does not account for relative humidity and hence how hot one actually feels is higher than what the air temperature reflects. 

Unlike European countries, in tropical countries like India, we don’t have methodology developed to calculate the heat index and what some agencies do share is not correct because the method they use is wrong,” Jenamani said. 

He said that on Monday the heat index (a measure of relative humidity and temperature) and the wet bulb temperature, another index to measure the discomfort felt in a region, went high with the mercury soaring to 38.2 degrees. On Tuesday also, these two parameters were high till mid-day, after which rain occurred in parts of the city, which brought the discomfort level slightly down.  

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Skymet, a private weather forecaster, also said that the high discomfort level is due to patchy rains, which have added moisture in the atmosphere but in absence of any good system, widespread rainfall has not occurred in Delhi and the NCR since the monsoon arrived here on June 30. 

He said that Delhi-NCR is likely to see a good spell of rain from July 22-26. “Overcast skies with gusty winds during this time is likely to bring the city much-awaited relief,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rain Humidity Temperature
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp