Redevelopment plans in Delhi: Traders flag lack of parking, toilets

NEW DELHI: Shortage of toilets for women, lack of parking space and overhead hanging wires were some of the problems cited by traders who have filled forms circulated by the Delhi government ahead of the redevelopment of five markets. The government has extended the last date for traders for filling up a questionnaire that seeks their views on the problems and details about various businesses.

The deadline for the submission of the form was July 17 but has been extended to July 31, official said. According to officials, the deadline has been extended since many of the traders said they are not very well-versed with filling up online forms. The associations are now training traders to fill up the online forms.

