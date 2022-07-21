Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Technological University gets two new hostel that can house 1,000 students

Two new hostels with capacity to accommodate 1,000 students were inaugurated at the Delhi Technological University (DTU) on Wednesday.

Published: 21st July 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image of students used for representational purposes(Photo | PTI)

Image of students used for representational purposes(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two new hostels with the capacity to accommodate 1,000 students were inaugurated at the Delhi Technological University (DTU) on Wednesday. With the inauguration of the new hostels, DTU can now house 1,105 girls and 1,605 boys. The hostels Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Boys Hostel and Virangana Laxmibai Girls Hostel were inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

“The number of students in DTU has gone up from 6,000 in 2015 to 15,000 in 2022. In such a situation, it is important for us to expand our facilities to accommodate more and more students,” Sisodia said during the inauguration ceremony.

The newly constructed hostels are said to be equipped with fully furnished and air-conditioned rooms, a TV Room, a gymnasium, indoor games area, a reading and internet room, a dining room, a parlour, an activity room, and a guest room.

Sisodia said that the expansion will further bolster the ‘world-class education’ being provided by DTU and help the university nurture its students better. The government aims to provide world-class higher education and professional education to all the students who are joining state universities and facilitating good accommodation for them is a very important part of it, Sisodia said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Technological University Hostel Facilities
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp