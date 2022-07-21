Home Cities Delhi

Elderly woman, grandson stabbed by six as scuffle breaks out in south Delhi’s Mehrauli

“I am not worried about myself. I am more concerned about my grandmother. She was left traumatised after the incident,” said Karan, who was injured on his leg.

Published: 21st July 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a horrific incident, a group of six people allegedly stabbed and attacked a 66-year-old woman and her grandson, following a scuffle near their house, in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, police said on Wednesday. 

The picture of the elderly woman who
was beaten and stabbed by six people
in south Delhi’s Mehrauli on
Wednesday | Express

Police received information regarding the incident at 12.11 am and found Murti Devi (66) and Karan (22) injured inside their house, a senior police officer said. They were later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.
The accused were identified as Sunder, Amar, Nand Kishore, Nand Lal, Ravinder and Vishal all residents of the same ward. According to Karan, Sundar and Ravinder, the two accused, were using hurling abuses near his house at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. When his grandmother went outside and asked them to leave the place so she could sleep, but they were adamant and did not leave the spot. 

Karan said that after a few minutes, they called four others and began beating his grandmother with hockey stick and knives. When he ran to save his grandmother, he was beaten up too. He said, “When the situation escalated, I shouted for help. The attackers escaped when other family members rushed to the spot.” He added that his grandmother was beaten with sticks on her face. 

Karan said that he has no past animosity with these people and alleged that they all are junkies. 
An FIR has been filed under section 307 (attempt to murder) at Mehrauli Police station. Four alleged persons Amar, Sunder, Ravinder and Vishal have been apprehended. However, Nand Kishore and Nand Lal are yet to be apprehended, said DCP (south) Benita Mary Jaiker. 

