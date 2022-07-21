Hot and Techy Brezza!

Home Cities Delhi

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the all-new Brezza. It is bigger, better and comes loaded with tech features

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been a bestseller in the compact SUV segment and with the new Brezza, Maruti Suzuki is looking at furthering its success by offering it as a value-for-money proposition in the growing c-SUV segment. 

Design: Maruti Suzuki has pushed the dimensions of the new Brezza to the limit. Keeping it well within the sub-compact dimensions is a task, however the designers have taken each element to the corners and delivered a stunning looking vehicle. The bonnet sits higher, there is added muscle in the form of contoured panels, and the rear has a neat squared-off look with stunning tail lights. 

Interior: This new car benefits from a dual-tone cabin. Maruti Suzuki has used a copper brown colour scheme against the black plastic to bring out a premium appeal to the cabin. Even the seats get the same colour scheme. Space on board has been maximised and passengers in the rear will feel the difference over the predecessor. 

Tech: A lot of tech and convenience features have been added to the new Brezza. To start with, it comes with a heads-up display unit that gives the driver a plethora of information without them having to take their eyes off the road. The large touchscreen infotainment system also works as the screen for the 360-degree view camera. The Brezza gets the SmartPlay Pro+ system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integrated and a nice Arkamys surround sound system, as well. To top it off, the car benefits from a neat sunroof as well as the next gen Suzuki Connect package for added connectivity features.

Performance: The Brezza is powered by the new K-Series 1.5 litre petrol engine with a smart hybrid system. The dual jet VVT engine delivers 103PS of power and is an extremely refined unit that is efficient as well. In the 5-speed manual version, it returns an average of 20.15kmpl while in the 6-speed automatic you get 19.80kmpl. It powers up effortlessly and is quite a peppy performer!

Verdict: Leaving no stone unturned seems to be Maruti’s mantra with this car. It delights in the way it drives, with the smart technology on board and in terms of comfort too. Maruti has also ensured that it is a safe package, and it comes with up to six airbags, ABS, hill hold assist, ESP, and a lot more. This is a product that will definitely win you over!

Priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.96 lakh

