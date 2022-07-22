Home Cities Delhi

Covid cases jump, three districts on high alert

City reports 649 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 4.06 per cent, a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants recorded.

Published: 22nd July 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for a Covid-19 test at state a transport bus stand | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital has witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, putting three districts on high alert. The three districts East, South and Central have been put on ‘Orange’ alert as the weekly positivity rate has increased considerably.

On Thursday, the city logged 649 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.06 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. With this, the national capital’s Covid-19 caseload climbed to 19,46,313. With one more fatality being recorded, the death toll on Thursday reached a total of 26,297, said the bulletin. 

The fresh cases came out of 15,974 Covid-19 tests conducted the previous day, it said. On Wednesday, the city logged 686 fresh Coviid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.74 per cent. The national capital on Tuesday recorded 585 cases with a positivity rate of 4.35 per cent and two deaths. The city saw 498 cases with a positivity rate of 3.57 per cent and one fatality on Sunday.

Of the 9,488 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 131 were occupied on Wednesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the bulletin said. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 2,209, up from 2,153 the previous day. As many as 1,454 patients are under home isolation and there are 186 containment zones, it said.

The national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection. The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp