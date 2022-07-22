Home Cities Delhi

DMRC celebrates Colombia’s independence with artwork

A thematic mural painted on a wall of a Delhi Metro station building was inaugurated on Thursday, marking the 212th Independence Day of Colombia, officials said.

By Express News Service

 The artwork, a symbolic representation of the “common man and the working class across the globe” has been painted by “renowned Colombian urban artist Laura Ortiz Hern’ndez ‘Soma Difusa’ on the outside wall of Vasant Vihar Metro Station on the Magenta Line,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The mural was inaugurated jointly by the DMRC in collaboration with the Colombian Embassy in India. DMRC chief Vikas Kumar and Ambassador of Colombia to India Mariana Pacheco Montes were present on the occasion. The event was organised to commemorate the ongoing 212th Independence Day celebrations of Colombia, the DMRC said.

“This is a special occasion for us Colombians, because it represents the values of our identity and the Colombian culture. We thank Delhi Metro for providing us a platform for this noble cause,” the Ambassador of Colombia said.  DMRC chief Vikas Kumar said the Delhi Metro has always tried to beautify its stations by promoting art, culture and heritage. 
   

