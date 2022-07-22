Home Cities Delhi

Orange alert withdrawn as rains give Delhi a miss

Even as widespread rain, the day before, brought down the mercury in the national capital, the ‘moderate to heavy’ rainfall predicted for Thursday gave the city a miss.

Published: 22nd July 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains, NEw delhi rain, June 28, 2018 | PTI photo

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as widespread rain, the day before, brought down the mercury in the national capital, the ‘moderate to heavy’ rainfall predicted for Thursday gave the city a miss. The state weather department on Thursday noon withdrew the ‘Orange’ alert it had sounded for the day and issued a ‘Yellow’ alert instead warning of light rain only. Only some parts of the city got very light rain, said officials.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station did not see any rain. Most other weather stations too did not record any rain till 5.30 pm except for some places in the outskirts including Najafgarh (2.5mm), Pusa (0.5mm), Jafarpur (1 mm) while east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar station received 3.5 mm rain.

This is another instance that the IMD’s forecast has missed the mark. Last month, the IMD kept shifting and withdrawing alerts issues for rain at least four to five times, but there was no or minimal rain. On Wednesday, the weather department had issued an ‘Orange’ alert warning of moderate rain with heavy spells in isolated pockets.

The satellite towns in NCR also did not record any significant rain. “We had issued an alert as the monsoon trough had moved close to Delhi, but it moved further away to other parts of the northwest,” said a senior IMD official. Private weather forecasters too had predicted moderate showers for Delhi-NCR and an even intense spell from July 22-26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rain Delhi rains Orange alert Weather
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp