Project Sunshine drive held in Madrasas of Delhi under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The inaugural session of Project Sunshine, a campaign for legal awareness was held at madarsa Al Jamiat Islamia Islahul Banat, Mandoli, Delhi, on Wednesday. Project Sunshine is a campaign for legal and constitutional awareness about Civil Laws and Fundamental Duties in Madrasas of Delhi under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

It is an initiative of Delhi Waqf board in collaboration with Delhi state legal services authority and district administration. Dr Mohammad Rehan Raza , CEO Delhi Waqf Board and ADM shahdara , Pranat Joshi , Secretary DLSA Shahdara , Mohan Kumar , SDM Seemapuri , Kamlesh Kumar , SDM Vivek Vihar, Shelly, SDM(P), and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

It is a first of its kind initiative in Delhi, a brainchild of Dr Mohd Rehan Raza , CEO, Delhi Waqf Board / ADM (Shahdara). It is expected that the Project Sunshine will empower the students through legal awareness and transform them into a responsible citizen who will help in nation building.

NEW DELHI: The inaugural session of Project Sunshine, a campaign for legal awareness was held at madarsa Al Jamiat Islamia Islahul Banat, Mandoli, Delhi, on Wednesday. Project Sunshine is a campaign for legal and constitutional awareness about Civil Laws and Fundamental Duties in Madrasas of Delhi under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is an initiative of Delhi Waqf board in collaboration with Delhi state legal services authority and district administration. Dr Mohammad Rehan Raza , CEO Delhi Waqf Board and ADM shahdara , Pranat Joshi , Secretary DLSA Shahdara , Mohan Kumar , SDM Seemapuri , Kamlesh Kumar , SDM Vivek Vihar, Shelly, SDM(P), and other dignitaries graced the occasion. It is a first of its kind initiative in Delhi, a brainchild of Dr Mohd Rehan Raza , CEO, Delhi Waqf Board / ADM (Shahdara). It is expected that the Project Sunshine will empower the students through legal awareness and transform them into a responsible citizen who will help in nation building.