Rape case: HC asks police, son of Raj minister to respond to plea on anticipatory bail cancellation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday sought the response of the Delhi Police and a Rajasthan minister’s son, who is accused of repeatedly raping a woman, on a plea by the victim seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to the man.

Justice Yogesh Khanna issued notice to the NCT of Delhi and the accused man on the woman’s petition challenging a trial court’s order granting him anticipatory bail and listed the matter for further hearing on August 23.

Additional Public Prosecutor Amit Sahni appeared for the state of Delhi and accepted notice in the matter.

The woman, in her plea, has sought cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to accused Rohit Joshi by a trial court on June 9, on the ground that despite reasonable apprehension being raised by her in light of the threats already received by her, the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) failed to take into consideration this material aspect while passing the order.

“Moreover, the ASJ failed to impose appropriate conditions on the respondent in this regard. Respondent no. 2 being the son of a sitting minister of the Rajasthan legislative assembly is a highly influential person who has the capacity to create hindrance in the investigating process and coerce and intimidate the petitioner/witnesses. However, all these material aspects were ignored while granting bail to Respondent no. 2,” read the petition.

The plea claimed that the man after being granted anticipatory bail had made constant endeavours to threaten and browbeat her to pressurise her to take back her complaint made against him. The woman also claimed that on July 10, her father and brother were also attacked in Jaipur and an FIR was lodged.

