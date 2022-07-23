I-Day: Delhi Police bans flying objects for security reasons

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rakesh Asthana, commissioner of Delhi Police on Friday issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like paragliders, hang gliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations. This order shall remain in force in the national capital for a period of 26 days from Friday till August 16 for security reasons, underlined the order.

As per the order, it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like paragliders, paramotors, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc.

As a result, the Delhi Police Commissioner has forbidden the use of such aerial platforms during Independence Day festivities, and violators will be subject to punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, according to the order. This order shall come into force with effect from Friday and shall remain in force for a period of 26 days till August 16 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier, as the order stated.

Earlier this, to beef up the security before the 75th Independence day, Delhi Police announced the installation of 925 CCTV cameras across the city. Concerning the communal tension in and around Delhi, Police will increase the police deployment on the ground and request more paramilitary force for additional security cover. The police said they would use 4-megapixel and 2-megapixel high-definition cameras.

Some of the devices will be pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras to ensure maximum areas are covered for high security. To ramp up security arrangements for the 75th Independence Day (August 15) celebrations, Delhi Police will install over 925 CCTV cameras in different parts of the city. Senior officers from the police’s provisioning and logistics department have already invited dealers and distributors to install CCTVs and oversee arrangements.

The cameras will be installed in the New Delhi district, North district, Central district, Northwest district, and Southeast district. Around eight to 10 cameras will be provided to the security unit which will be deployed for the security of chief guests and ministers.

While government and police CCTVs are already installed in New Delhi, Northwest Southeast Delhi and in other areas, the police will intensify patrolling and security cover due to the recent communal clashes in the area. This year in April, riots broke out in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri where at least seven police personnel and locals were injured during stone-pelting and firing.

The Delhi Police Commissioner has forbidden the use of such aerial platforms during Independence Day festivities, and violators will be subject to punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code

NEW DELHI: Rakesh Asthana, commissioner of Delhi Police on Friday issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like paragliders, hang gliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations. This order shall remain in force in the national capital for a period of 26 days from Friday till August 16 for security reasons, underlined the order. As per the order, it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like paragliders, paramotors, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc. As a result, the Delhi Police Commissioner has forbidden the use of such aerial platforms during Independence Day festivities, and violators will be subject to punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, according to the order. This order shall come into force with effect from Friday and shall remain in force for a period of 26 days till August 16 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier, as the order stated. Earlier this, to beef up the security before the 75th Independence day, Delhi Police announced the installation of 925 CCTV cameras across the city. Concerning the communal tension in and around Delhi, Police will increase the police deployment on the ground and request more paramilitary force for additional security cover. The police said they would use 4-megapixel and 2-megapixel high-definition cameras. Some of the devices will be pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras to ensure maximum areas are covered for high security. To ramp up security arrangements for the 75th Independence Day (August 15) celebrations, Delhi Police will install over 925 CCTV cameras in different parts of the city. Senior officers from the police’s provisioning and logistics department have already invited dealers and distributors to install CCTVs and oversee arrangements. The cameras will be installed in the New Delhi district, North district, Central district, Northwest district, and Southeast district. Around eight to 10 cameras will be provided to the security unit which will be deployed for the security of chief guests and ministers. While government and police CCTVs are already installed in New Delhi, Northwest Southeast Delhi and in other areas, the police will intensify patrolling and security cover due to the recent communal clashes in the area. This year in April, riots broke out in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri where at least seven police personnel and locals were injured during stone-pelting and firing. The Delhi Police Commissioner has forbidden the use of such aerial platforms during Independence Day festivities, and violators will be subject to punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code