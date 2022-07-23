Plea challenges CIC order on  Supreme Court collegium meet agenda

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High court on Friday reserved the order on an appeal challenging the Central Information Commission (CIC) order denying information regarding the agenda of the Supreme Court collegium meeting held on December 12, 2018.

On March 30, 2022, a single bench of Delhi High Court dismissed the plea moved by RTI Activist Anjali Bhardwaj challenging an order dated December 16, 2021, passed by the Central Information Commission in Second Appeal, in which it had dismissed the petitioner’s appeal.

On Friday, the bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad while keeping the order reserved on the appeal said that they will pass the appropriate order on it. Appearing for Appellant, Advocate Prashant Bhushan submitted before the Division Bench that decision of the collegium where the elevation of judges to the SC was made was never made public.

The single bench said that “the court finds no ground to doubt the disclosure made that no resolution was drawn. Atleast no cogent material was placed on the record which may convince the Court to take a contrary view”.

