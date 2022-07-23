Home Cities Delhi

Plea challenges CIC order on  Supreme Court collegium meet agenda

On Friday, the bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad while keeping the order reserved on the appeal said that they will pass the appropriate order on it.

Published: 23rd July 2022 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High court on Friday reserved the order on an appeal challenging the Central Information Commission (CIC) order denying information regarding the agenda of the Supreme Court collegium meeting held on December 12, 2018.

On March 30, 2022, a single bench of Delhi High Court dismissed the plea moved by RTI Activist Anjali Bhardwaj challenging an order dated December 16, 2021, passed by the Central Information Commission in Second Appeal, in which it had dismissed the petitioner’s appeal.

On Friday, the bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad while keeping the order reserved on the appeal said that they will pass the appropriate order on it. Appearing for Appellant, Advocate Prashant Bhushan submitted before the Division Bench that decision of the collegium where the elevation of judges to the SC was made was never made public.

The single bench said that “the court finds no ground to doubt the disclosure made that no resolution was drawn. Atleast no cogent material was placed on the record which may convince the Court to take a contrary view”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC Collegium Central Information Commission RTI Activist Anjali Bhardwaj
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp