The ultimate Lambo!

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Lamborghini is celebrating the last of their V12 naturally-aspirated engines in style by introducing the ultra-rare Aventador LP 780-4 Roadster and Coupé models, globally. Incidentally, Lamborghini is only making 350 units of the Coupé and 250 units of the Roadster worldwide. For India, so far the count stands at three units! Two Roadsters have already been sold in the country and now there is a customer who has picked up the exclusive Coupé version. Incidentally, it is the most powerful Aventador model, till date. It is powered by the 6,498cc, naturally-aspirated, V12 petrol mill that can generate 770bhp at 8,500rpm and 720Nm of torque at 6,750rpm. This potent engine is paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission that allows for extremely fast shift timings and ensures you get to enjoy every bit of that humongous amount of power that gets put out to the wheels. The Aventador Ultimae runs an all-wheel-drive system to allow for maximum control and it can do the 0-100km/h dash in just 2.8 seconds while topping out at a whopping 355 km/h. The Aventador Ultimae Coupé boasts of a solid construction that utilises carbon fibre and aluminium in the body. Meanwhile, the cabin offers an exquisite layout that is typical of a Lamborghini with a driver focused cockpit and a ton of buttons that give you access to a plethora of controls and vehicle set-up functions. You also get a nice identity plaque that tells you which out of the 250 Coupé’s you have got.