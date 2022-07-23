Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, four railway employees arrested

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old separated woman was allegedly gang raped by two railway employees, working in the electrical department at New Delhi railway station. The incident took place on late night of July 22 at the train lighting hut, near platforms number 8-9 at New Delhi Railway station. The victim had reportedly come at Kirtinagar via metro where from she was brought to platforms 8-9 and asked to wait in a hut meant for electrical maintenance staff.

According to railway sources, the victim is separated from her husband for the last year and has engaged in court litigation for divorce.

“She came into contact with one of the accused of gang rape about two years back, through a common friend. She was promised a job through her friend, who is one of the four accused”, said a railway police source, adding that both the victim and her friend continued to talk over the phone for years.

On July 21, she was asked to come to New Delhi on the pretext of a function. She came at New Delhi and was taken to the place of occurrence by two railway employees, one being the 'friend'. When she was allegedly gang raped by two accused, two other accomplices guarded the room from outside.

A case (U/S376D/342) of IPC has been registered against the accused upon the statement of the victim. The railway police claimed further that all the four accused were arrested within two hours of incident and sent to judicial custody.

Confirming the incident, the chief public relation officer of Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar said the case has been lodged and action initiated against the accused on part of railway administration. Meanwhile, the people angered at such a shocking incident said that law and order in and around the New Delhi railway station was badly exposed through this abominable act of gang rape.

