'Centre tried to hijack Delhi government plantation event; CM not to attend it': AAP

Environment Minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai alleged the Delhi Police acted on the directions of the prime minister's office.

Published: 24th July 2022 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday alleged that the Centre tried to hijack an event of the Arvind Kejriwal government at the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary with the Delhi Police putting up banners carrying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue last night.

He said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was supposed to attend the event but has now decided not to participate in it.

Rai alleged the Delhi Police acted on the directions of the prime minister's office.

"Last night, the Delhi Police reached the venue of the event and took control of the area. They forcibly put up banners carrying pictures of PM Modi. The banners belonging to the AAP government were torn off," Rai alleged at a press conference.

The Delhi Police warned people not to touch banners carrying pictures of PM Modi, he claimed.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were supposed to attend the event and all preparations had been made, he said.

"An event of the Kejriwal government has been turned into a political event of PM Modi. The Delhi chief minister and I have now decided not to participate in the programme," he said.

Rai said the incident showed that PM Modi is afraid of Kejriwal.

"Attempts are being made to malign our government. Satyendar Jain was arrested on frivolous charges. Now a conspiracy is being hatched to arrest Deputy Chief Minister (Manish Sidodia). The CM had to go to Singapore but the file was stalled," he said.

"The police are supposed to ensure the safety and security of people and not put up banners of PM Modi," he said.

