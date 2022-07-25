Home Cities Delhi

20-year-old dies, 6 rescued in building collapse at Mustafabad

Published: 25th July 2022 07:48 AM

Building collapse

The building was constructed about 17-18 years back. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, a two and a half storey building collapsed in Babu Nagar, northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area on Sunday. 

According to the Delhi Fire Service, Sufiya (20) died, while six of his family members were rescued, of which, Shabnam (40), Suleman (45) and Laiva (20), sustained injuries on their hands and legs. 

The Delhi Police official said, “Sufiya was trapped and was pulled out with great difficulty and rushed to Jag Parvesh hospital where he was declared dead.”

“A PCR call was received at Dayalpur Police Station in the morning about a house collapse in Babu Nagar, Gali no 5, Mustafabad. SHO Dayalpur along with the staff reached at the spot and found that the roof of a room located at the second floor of the said house collapsed leaving people trapped in the building. Three fire tenders were also rushed to the spot.” said DCP (North East) Sanjay Sen.

Delhi Police took legal action against Shamim Ahmed, owner of the building and filed an FIR under appropriate sections. The building was constructed about 17-18 years back.

