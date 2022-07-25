Back with a bang

By Express News Service

City-based couturier Tarun Tahiliani showcased his annual bridal collection titled ‘The Painterly Dream’ at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 in association with Lotus-Make-up at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi on Friday. The line featured traditional silhouettes such as lehengas, achkans, jackets over lehengas, saris, shararas infused with age-old craft techniques.

Tahiliani said, “Ironically as it sounds, the stillness of the pandemic gave me and the studio time to revisit what we do... We are of the belief that a thing of beauty is a joy forever, and creating exquisite clothes that feel like skin are part of sustainable fashion because then one will wear them again, value them, and pass them on!”

