Home Cities Delhi

Back with a bang

The line featured traditional silhouettes such as lehengas, achkans, jackets over lehengas, saris, shararas infused with age-old craft techniques.

Published: 25th July 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani with a model showcasing his annual bridal collection in the city on Friday.

(L-R) Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani with a model showcasing his annual bridal collection in the city on Friday.

By Express News Service

City-based couturier Tarun Tahiliani showcased his annual bridal collection titled ‘The Painterly Dream’ at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 in association with Lotus-Make-up at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi on Friday. The line featured traditional silhouettes such as lehengas, achkans, jackets over lehengas, saris, shararas infused with age-old craft techniques.

Tahiliani said, “Ironically as it sounds, the stillness of the pandemic gave me and the studio time to revisit what we do... We are of the belief that a thing of beauty is a joy forever, and creating exquisite clothes that feel like skin are part of sustainable fashion because then one will wear them again, value them, and pass them on!”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fashion The Painterly Dream Bridal
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp