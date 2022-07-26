Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLA Atishi visits government schools to monitor infra facilities, education schemes

Atishi said, “Teachers should prioritise on improving the foundational skills of the students.

Published: 26th July 2022 07:52 AM

AAP MLA Atishi interacts with students in a government school. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to monitor the progress of various educational initiatives such as Mission Buniyaad, Happiness Curriculum in the schools and to check on the quality of infrastructural facilities, Chairperson of Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Standing Committee on Education and Kalkaji MLA Atishi on Monday inspected four government schools in Delhi.

Atishi visited S.K.V. Government Senior Secondary School in Chandni Chowk, S.K.V. No-1, Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Kamla Market, S.B.V. Government Boys Senior Secondary School, in Kamla Market and Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Lambi Gali.

Atishi said, “Teachers should prioritise on improving the foundational skills of the students. If their foundation is strong, the quality of education will automatically improve.”  She advised the students to not just be job seekers but also try to create new employment opportunities. 

She also reviewed the status of the government’s flagship program “Mission Buniyaad”. She interacted with the students and teachers to know about their teaching-learning experiences and said that the program has played an important role in bridging the learning gap after Covid-19. 

