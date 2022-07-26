Home Cities Delhi

Bar on offering namaz: Centre seeks time from Delhi HC to reply to plea

The lawyer for Delhi Waqf Board, Wajeeh Shafiq, however, said that the proceedings before the Saket court concern a different mosque.

Published: 26th July 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday told the Delhi High Court that Mughal Mosque in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area is a ‘protected monument’ and sought time to state its stand on a plea against the stopping of offering namaz by devotees there.

The Centre asked Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri to grant more time to seek instructions on the petition which pertains to the mosque which is situated within the ‘Qutub Complex’ but outside the ‘Qutub Enclosure’, Advocate Kirtiman Singh, appearing for the Centre, said that a case concerning the mosque was also going on before a lower court in Saket.

The lawyer for Delhi Waqf Board, Wajeeh Shafiq, however, said that the proceedings before the Saket court concern a different mosque. Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui, appearing for the Managing Committee of Delhi Waqf Board, urged the court to hear the case as early as possible, saying that the mosque has remained shut for prayers since May.

On July 14, the court had given time to the Centre and Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to state their stand on the petition. The petitioner had then told the court that the mosque in question is a duly gazette notified waqf property that has a duly appointed Imam and Moazin, and not the contentious ‘Quwattul Islam Mosque.’ 

A plea, pending before a Saket court, has prayed for the restoration of Hindu and Jain deities inside the Qutub Minar complex on the ground that 27 temples were partly demolished by Qutubdin Aibak, a general in the army of Mohamad Gauri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Mughal Mosque Namaz
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp