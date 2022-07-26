Submit report on phasing out plastic, Delhi government asks schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday asked all schools in the city to submit “action taken report” on phasing out Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items and plastic waste management by July 30. In a circular, the Directorate of Education (DoE) listed actions to be taken by all the schools, including displaying “single-use plastic-free school’ on the main gate and at prominent places inside their premises.

The Centre banned manufacturing, import, stocking, distribution, sales and use of identified SUP commodities, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, from July 1, 2022. Among the actions, the directorate has asked schools to list alternatives suggested or used by students after the ban on SUP items.

The directorate has also urged schools to display a bartan bhandar (utensil store) board and the items included in the store set up in the schools.

The government earlier asked all schools to set up a separate room, known as bartan bhandar, within their premises to store reusable utensils as part of its plan to phase out SUP items. The schools should also prepare a list of items suited as the best alternative for SUP commodities found/discovered by students after visiting the three-day fair organised for phasing out SUP at Thyagraj Indoor Stadium, according to the directorate.

