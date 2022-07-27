Govt plans studies on frothing in Yamuna 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will conduct studies to identify pollution hotspots responsible for frothing in the Yamuna and ascertain the concentration of microplastics in the river and groundwater in the national capital, officials said. It also plans to conduct a study to find out potential barriers to the elimination of Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items.

The Environment Department will engage institutions of repute working in the domain to conduct the three studies which are expected to be completed within six months from the date of assignment of the project.

One of the studies will ascertain the reasons behind the froth on the river surface which reflects the “deadness of the water and nil dissolved oxygen in it”. According to officials, the primary reason behind the formation of the toxic foam is high phosphate content in the wastewater.

The government aims to identify major drains accounting for maximum pollution in the Yamuna and hotspots, including colonies and industrial areas. The study will also suggest possible alternatives to household products responsible for frothing.

