New RRTS corridor to connect with Delhi metro

New Ashok Nagar RRTS corridor to have 3 foot over bridges; to reduce overcrowding, traffic congestion at station

Published: 27th July 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

RRTS corridor route plan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will be constructing three Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) at the New Ashok Nagar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station with connectivity as its key design aspect.

The NCRTC will connect its upcoming RRTS station with the existing Delhi Metro station within a close vicinity of 100 metres. To integrate both modes, the NCRTC will provide a 90-meter-long and 6-meter-wide FOB. The height of the FOB will be around 8 meters from the ground.  

It will help the passengers to commute through either of these modes without exiting the station premises. This will not only result in seamless travel but will also help prevent overcrowding and traffic congestion.
According to a NCRTC statement, RRTS stations are being planned in such a way that they can be integrated with the already present public mode of transport wherever possible to facilitate seamless commuter travel.

“Multimodal integration is the guiding principle of NCRTC for the implementation of RRTS. It has planned the RRTS stations in such a way that they can be integrated with the already present public mode of transport wherever possible to facilitate seamless commuter travel. New Ashok Nagar RRTS station is one very pertinent example where connectivity is the key design aspect,” shared an official.

The height of the station is about 22 meters and will connect the concourse level of the metro station to the floor below the concourse level of the RRTS station. To provide better connectivity, the NCRTC is constructing two more FOBs at this station. On one side of the RRTS station, a 42 m long and 6.5 m wide FOB will be built to provide connectivity to the nearby areas of Chilla Village and the Mayur Vihar Extension. On the other side, a 45-meter long and 8-meter-wide FOB will be provided near the Ancient Shiv Temple for ease of access to the people residing in the New Ashok Nagar area. 

