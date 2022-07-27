Home Cities Delhi

On hunger strike, Yasin Malik put on IV fluids

He is still on a hunger strike and his health is being regularly monitored by doctors.

Published: 27th July 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Yasin Malik

Yasin Malik

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is on a hunger strike in Tihar Jail here for five days, is being given intravenous fluids and his health is being regularly monitored by doctors, officials said on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old head of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), began his indefinite hunger strike on Friday morning after the Centre did not respond to his plea that he be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is an accused. The jailed leader, who was kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in Tihar’s jail number 7, has been shifted to the prison’s Medical Investigation (MI) room where doctors are constantly monitoring his health status and updating officials.

The JKLF chief is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case. “On Friday morning, Malik refused to eat anything. He is still on a hunger strike and his health is being regularly monitored by doctors. He is being given IV (intravenous) fluids since Sunday,” an official said.

Appearing before a special CBI judge through a video conference, Malik had said he wanted to physically appear in the case related to the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in 1989. The jailed leader had informed the court that he had written a letter to the government seeking his transfer to a Jammu jail so that he could physically appear in the case and contest the allegations against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik Tihar Jail
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp