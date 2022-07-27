Home Cities Delhi

Satyendar Jain should be treated in Central govt hospital: ED to Delhi High Court

The petition was listed for hearing before Justice Yogesh Khanna on Tuesday, but the proceedings could not take place.

Published: 27th July 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File photo | PTI)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate  (ED) on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking to get Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, medically examined at hospitals such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), or Safdarjung Hospital, instead of the state government-run Lok Nayak Hospital where he is currently admitted.

The petition was listed for hearing before Justice Yogesh Khanna on Tuesday, but the proceedings could not take place. While seeking to shift Jain either to AIIMS, RML Hospital, or Safdarjung Hospital, the ED submitted that there is a need for independent evaluation of his health as before his arrest he was holding the portfolio of Delhi’s health minister.

Further, the probe agency claimed that on June 27, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case had gone to LNJP Hospital where he found that Jain was sleeping without any cannula on his hand and even the multipara patient monitor was switched off and he was not being monitored by any medical instrument. “When the IO reached the room, the respondent immediately wore the oxygen mask, the BP apparatus belt, and the monitor was switched on,” said the probe agency.

It added, “It was under these suspicious circumstances and the fact that prima facie the condition of the respondent was not such which required hospitalisation, an application was preferred before the trial court seeking a direction that he may be admitted to any independent hospital for an independent evaluation of his health,” it said, adding that the application was dismissed by the trial court.

The ED has challenged a trial court’s  order by which the special judge rejected the agency’s prayer to get the accused medically evaluated by any independent hospital. The agency said Jain continues to be shown prominently on the Home Page of the website of LNJP Hospital as well as on the plaque commemorating the inauguration by him as the guest of honour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Central government hospital
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp