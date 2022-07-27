Satyendar Jain should be treated in Central govt hospital: ED to Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking to get Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, medically examined at hospitals such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), or Safdarjung Hospital, instead of the state government-run Lok Nayak Hospital where he is currently admitted.

The petition was listed for hearing before Justice Yogesh Khanna on Tuesday, but the proceedings could not take place. While seeking to shift Jain either to AIIMS, RML Hospital, or Safdarjung Hospital, the ED submitted that there is a need for independent evaluation of his health as before his arrest he was holding the portfolio of Delhi’s health minister.

Further, the probe agency claimed that on June 27, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case had gone to LNJP Hospital where he found that Jain was sleeping without any cannula on his hand and even the multipara patient monitor was switched off and he was not being monitored by any medical instrument. “When the IO reached the room, the respondent immediately wore the oxygen mask, the BP apparatus belt, and the monitor was switched on,” said the probe agency.

It added, “It was under these suspicious circumstances and the fact that prima facie the condition of the respondent was not such which required hospitalisation, an application was preferred before the trial court seeking a direction that he may be admitted to any independent hospital for an independent evaluation of his health,” it said, adding that the application was dismissed by the trial court.

The ED has challenged a trial court’s order by which the special judge rejected the agency’s prayer to get the accused medically evaluated by any independent hospital. The agency said Jain continues to be shown prominently on the Home Page of the website of LNJP Hospital as well as on the plaque commemorating the inauguration by him as the guest of honour.

