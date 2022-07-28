Delhi police get time to respond to Alt News co-founder Zubair’s plea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted time to Delhi Police to respond to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s plea against his arrest and search and seizure exercise in a case related to an alleged objectionable tweet. Lawyer Vrinda Grover, appearing for the petitioner, informed the high court that the trial court had granted bail to him earlier this month but urged the bench to grant him relief as sought in the petition. Counsel for Delhi Police sought four weeks from Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav to file a reply. “Let the matter come up after four weeks for consideration,” the judge said.