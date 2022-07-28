Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police get time to respond to Alt News co-founder Zubair’s plea

Counsel for Delhi Police sought four weeks from Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav to file a reply. 

Published: 28th July 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed_Zubair

Journalist and Alt News' co-founder Mohammed Zubair. (Photo | Mohammad Zubair Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted time to Delhi Police to respond to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s plea against his arrest and search and seizure exercise in a case related to an alleged objectionable tweet.  

Lawyer Vrinda Grover, appearing for the petitioner, informed the high court that the trial court had granted bail to him earlier this month but urged the bench to grant him relief as sought in the petition. 

Counsel for Delhi Police sought four weeks from Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav to file a reply.  “Let the matter come up after four weeks for consideration,” the judge said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Police Alt News Mohammed Zubair
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp