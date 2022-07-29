Class XII kids worried over results, write to NCPCR 

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of students unsatisfied with their class XII results have written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) with regard to their concerns and to draw the commission’s attention towards the issue of not being able to score well enough in the boards.

A letter written to the NCPCR chairperson is doing the rounds on social media, where the students have highlighted how students were not able to attend offline classes properly due to a pandemic in the last two years.

Besides, the students also flagged problems faced by rural students who have limited access to the online mode of education, despite which they managed to appear in boards but couldn’t do well. “The students did not get the quality education they deserve. Moreover, there were connectivity issues, many rural or underdeveloped areas in different parts of India also lacked access to the right online modules,” said one of the students in the letter.

They further said, “Many average and below-average students faced a lot of difficulties academically as it is not easy to concentrate and grasp a concept through online teaching.” The letter read, “This year the CBSE conducted exams in two terms in a decision taken by the board to save students’ future following the epidemic. Term 1 was conducted following the MCQ pattern in the offline mode. Term 1 was quite different, comprising a new pattern, while the MCQ pattern was also newly introduced to students. Majority of students faced issues with Mathematics and Accountancy due to the MCQ pattern.”

Manishankar Mishra, one of the students, said that class XII students suffered a lot during the pandemic. “While the students tried their level best in Term 1, they did not get the desired and expected results,” said Manishankar Mishra in the letter.

Urging the commission to initiate action, the letter further sought, “Considering all these hardships faced by the students, some relief should be given to the batch of 2021-22. Hence, best of either terms subject-wise will be the best way of evaluation for the board students.”

NEW DELHI: A group of students unsatisfied with their class XII results have written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) with regard to their concerns and to draw the commission’s attention towards the issue of not being able to score well enough in the boards. A letter written to the NCPCR chairperson is doing the rounds on social media, where the students have highlighted how students were not able to attend offline classes properly due to a pandemic in the last two years. Besides, the students also flagged problems faced by rural students who have limited access to the online mode of education, despite which they managed to appear in boards but couldn’t do well. “The students did not get the quality education they deserve. Moreover, there were connectivity issues, many rural or underdeveloped areas in different parts of India also lacked access to the right online modules,” said one of the students in the letter. They further said, “Many average and below-average students faced a lot of difficulties academically as it is not easy to concentrate and grasp a concept through online teaching.” The letter read, “This year the CBSE conducted exams in two terms in a decision taken by the board to save students’ future following the epidemic. Term 1 was conducted following the MCQ pattern in the offline mode. Term 1 was quite different, comprising a new pattern, while the MCQ pattern was also newly introduced to students. Majority of students faced issues with Mathematics and Accountancy due to the MCQ pattern.” Manishankar Mishra, one of the students, said that class XII students suffered a lot during the pandemic. “While the students tried their level best in Term 1, they did not get the desired and expected results,” said Manishankar Mishra in the letter. Urging the commission to initiate action, the letter further sought, “Considering all these hardships faced by the students, some relief should be given to the batch of 2021-22. Hence, best of either terms subject-wise will be the best way of evaluation for the board students.”