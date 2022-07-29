Home Cities Delhi

Class XII kids worried over results, write to NCPCR 

Besides, the students also flagged problems faced by rural students who have limited access to the online mode of education, despite which they managed to appear in boards but couldn’t do well.

Published: 29th July 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of students unsatisfied with their class XII results have written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) with regard to their concerns and to draw the commission’s attention towards the issue of not being able to score well enough in the boards.

A letter written to the NCPCR chairperson is doing the rounds on social media, where the students have highlighted how students were not able to attend offline classes properly due to a pandemic in the last two years.

Besides, the students also flagged problems faced by rural students who have limited access to the online mode of education, despite which they managed to appear in boards but couldn’t do well. “The students did not get the quality education they deserve. Moreover, there were connectivity issues, many rural or underdeveloped areas in different parts of India also lacked access to the right online modules,” said one of the students in the letter.

They further said, “Many average and below-average students faced a lot of difficulties academically as it is not easy to concentrate and grasp a concept through online teaching.” The letter read, “This year the CBSE conducted exams in two terms in a decision taken by the board to save students’ future following the epidemic. Term 1 was conducted following the MCQ pattern in the offline mode. Term 1 was quite different, comprising a new pattern, while the MCQ pattern was also newly introduced to students. Majority of students faced issues with Mathematics and Accountancy due to the MCQ pattern.”

Manishankar Mishra, one of the students, said that class XII students suffered a lot during the pandemic. “While the students tried their level best in Term 1, they did not get the desired and expected results,” said Manishankar Mishra in the letter.

Urging the commission to initiate action, the letter further sought, “Considering all these hardships faced by the students, some relief should be given to the batch of 2021-22. Hence, best of either terms subject-wise will be the best way of evaluation for the board students.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCPCR Students
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp