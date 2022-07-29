Home Cities Delhi

Domestic helper held for stealing Rs 8 crore worth of jewellery in Delhi

The other accused who has been apprehended is a minor. They orchestrated the loot when the family was out of station. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A domestic help and his acquaintance was arrested by police on Thursday for stealing cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 8 crore from his owner’s house at Punjabi Bagh in West Delhi district. 
The accused has been identified as Mohan Kumar, 26, a native of Sheohar in Bihar.

The other accused who has been apprehended is a minor. They orchestrated the loot when the family was out of station. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal, the complainant informed that they along with family members went to the US to attend a family function. 

